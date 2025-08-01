Got A Tip?

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Got An Amazing Post-Divorce Jennifer Aniston Glow-Up!

Denise Richards Got An Amazing Post-Divorce Jennifer Aniston Glow-Up!

Denise Richards is the last person in need of a glow up, but we’re sure this is a very welcome change after her split from Aaron Phypers!

As we’ve been following, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum split from her hubby last month after six years of marriage. All the info coming out after they filed for divorce has been upsetting, to say the least… But now Denise is putting her self-care first.

On Instagram Thursday, Chris McMillan, the celebrity stylist known for creating Jennifer Aniston‘s iconic “Rachel cut” from Friends, treated the 54-year-old to a new ‘do — AKA an absolutely stunning “bronde” color with some long, wispy layers. The hair guru said in his post:

“Denise has such a natural vive that natural just works best. Loose long layers loose movement with those big blue eyes and infectious smile. Ive known Denise 30 years now and is the kindest sweetest most loving human ever all we do is LAUGH. Makes my day when i see her everytime”

GORGEOUS!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

