Dentist Who Poisoned Wife's Smoothies Found GUILTY Of Murder -- After Finishing Her Off In Hospital!

Can’t say we’re surprised. Dr. James Craig was found guilty this week.

The Colorado dentist made headlines two years ago when his wife Angela mysteriously fell ill and died. And investigators quickly figured out she was poisoned. Craig had flashing lights saying GUILTY over him. He had used his real dentist’s license to buy potassium cyanide, which had been delivered to his receptionist’s desk in front of everyone. He had googled “How to make poison” and “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human.” Oh, and he had drugged his wife before. When she caught him, he’d told her he was trying to knock her out so he could commit suicide. And she stayed with him.

The motive was, ostensibly, that Craig had found someone new and wanted to start a new life with her without the hassle of divorce. But the fact he and this dream orthodontist had been texting only a couple weeks when he concocted his plan to poison his wife’s smoothies leads us to conclude he’d intended to kill his wife long before that. This sick, sick man.

Well, according to NBC News, Craig was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder — as well as solicitation to commit tampering with evidence, solicitation to commit perjury, and solicitation to commit murder.

The not-so-good doc was dead to rights from the start of the trial. Per CNN, the prosecution laid out what we’ve reported in their opening arguments, plus one more thing. The guy kept poisoning his wife while she was already in the hospital — to make sure doctors weren’t able to save his life. Prosecutor Ryan Brackley told the jury:

“He didn’t go into that room to save Angela’s life. He didn’t go into that room to fight for her life or support her. He went into that room to murder her, to deliberately and intentionally end her life with a fatal dose of cyanide.”

Ugh, we hadn’t heard that part. Disgusting.

Immediately following the verdict, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Shay Whitaker had no sympathy at all, declaring:

“The evidence, the crime, the verdict and the sentence all speak for themselves. Dr. Craig unleashed a path of destruction as wide as a tornado and just as devastating – damage to his children, damage to Angela’s family, damage to his own family.”

Good riddance.

[Images via Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.]