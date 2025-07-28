What Did Bryan Kohberger Do To Kaylee Goncalves' Dog??

One victim in the University of Idaho killings has gotten almost no headlines, almost no press at all. You might have missed his existence in the murder house altogether: Kaylee Goncalves had a dog named Murphy.

Don’t worry! The sweet little pup was unharmed! After he lost his mommy, Murphy was adopted by Kaylee’s boyfriend. Kaylee’s sister told The New York Times a while back that Murphy had been Kaylee and boyfriend Jack DuCoeur‘s dog together. Kaylee and Jack were on a break at the time of the murders — but he happily took the goldendoodle home after the tragedy. Murphy is totally fine physically though probably sad. Kaylee was, by all accounts, a doting dog owner. We’re just so glad he was spared. But that’s actually part of yet another question raised by the new document dump.

Following Bryan Kohberger‘s sentencing, the prosecutor’s office released tons of files they’d kept secret until then to protect the case. We’ve never had so many details about the murders… but also new questions. For instance, how did Kohberger get past a dog without hurting it or waking up the whole house?

There’s something else in the files that may provide a clue…

Surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke told police about a stalking incident in which Kaylee felt unsafe while walking her dog. She was on a walk outside the house on King Road and thought a man was watching her. As police taking down Bethany’s version wrote, there was an “unknown male up above their house to the south who was staring at her when she took Murphy out to go potty.”

If that was Kohberger, he obviously was aware of Murphy. So how did he plan to get past him?

Another friend, whose name is redacted in the files, told police the pup started doing something eerie in the days before the killings:

“[Redacted] stated Murphy ran up into the bushes behind the house on several occasions and would not return when called. [Redacted] stated they called Murphy numerous times before he would come back.”

So Murphy ran up to the bushes… because someone was there?

Another friend confirmed that story and said it happened to her as well, during a Halloween party — just a couple weeks before the killings. She said she was “on the back patio once again, and Murphy began to run into the wood line behind the house and not come back.”

Those gathered remember it well — they were freaked out because they “heard noises too” — as if “someone was moving through the woods on foot.” She recalled another incident around that same time in which Murphy “displayed similar behavior of running into the woods and not coming back when called.” She said she and Kaylee “were concerned about someone being behind the house when Murphy would behave in this manner.”

CHILLING, given what we now know.

It sounds like suddenly someone new was calling him over, right? Maybe with treats? Did Bryan Kohberger plan well enough to befriend the dog so it wouldn’t bark when he came into the house?? If so, that’s diabolical.

In the scariest incident the friend told cops, she and Kaylee came home to find “the rear side door standing open and Murphy was missing.” They eventually found him, but it was scary thinking there was someone out there. And now we know there likely was.

In fact, a neighbor told police they’d seen someone walking around the students’ backyard, a man who “looked nervous.” She said she’d tried to scare him by telling him he was trespassing, but he ignored her. The neighbor described him as having “curly hair with a large nose.” She subsequently IDed him as Kohberger, saying she was 92% sure.

Scary stuff.

