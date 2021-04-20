Derek Chauvin GUILTY! Celebs React To Shocking Verdict In George Floyd Murder Case!

With as many failures as we’ve seen in the United States justice system over the years, we have to say — we were NOT expecting this… and we are so pleasantly surprised!

The trial of Derek Chauvin, whom the entire world saw kneel on the neck of George Floyd until he died, is over — and shockingly the former police officer has been found GUILTY on all counts!

After an edge-of-seat, at times infuriating, trial and powerful closing arguments, the jury found the Minneapolis cop guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of third-degree murder, and guilty of second-degree manslaughter. Not only that, his bail has been revoked and he was remanded into custody to be sentenced in eight weeks time. Again, for murder. Wow, just… jaws on the floor over here.

Not that we wouldn’t have come to the same conclusion with the evidence presented — we mean, obviously — but the history of this country is one of white police getting away with a slap on the wrist at most for the murder of Black men and women. So to see this happen so decisively, for a jury to come down on the right side of history is just… righteous.

Obviously we weren’t the only ones who thought so. See some of the relief, disbelief, and other poignant reactions from celebs (below)!

Sherri Shepherd said:

“I was on pins and needles waiting on the verdict of Derek Chauvin to come in. To hear these jurors find him GUILTY on a three charges, I can exhale for now! Justice, this time, has been served. But there is so much work that remains to be done!”

Mariah Carey at first had just one word to say:

“Hallelujah!!!!!!!!”

But then she added:

Viola Davis posted:

GUILTY!!!! As it should be!! Now….Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤???????? #SayHisName

Whoopi Goldberg wrote:

“Guilty Guilty Guilty… No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible… Derek Chauvin”

Ava DuVernay tweeted simply:

Jada Pinkett Smith posted:

Kerry Washington was more reserved, writing:

“A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.”

Amanda Gorman, the poet who delivered those beautiful words at Joe Biden‘s inauguration, wrote:

“A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice.”

President Barack Obama posted an entire statement, beginning with a very measured response:

“Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied.”

LeVar Burton wrote:

He added:

“On this historic day, George Floyd and his family are the beneficiaries of what Black people have referred to for generations, as ‘White people’s justice.'”

Sterling K. Brown went wild with the hashtags, posting:

Mia Farrow reminded everyone of what kept Chauvin from getting away, writing:

“Gratitude to the young girl, a child who video taped the entire nine minutes and 29 seconds it took to kill George Floyd”

Kerry Washington agreed, posting:

And Holly Robinson Peete posted:

Cher, who got into a spot of hot water tweeting about wishing she could have turned back time because she thought she could have saved Floyd’s life, posted:

THANK GOD????????????????????????

Debra Messing said:

“GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS. As everyone saw with their eyes. Now we need to CHANGE THE SYSTEM so it doesn’t require a man being murdered on camera and a year’s worth of protests, to hold police accountable for criminal policing.”

Katy Perry returned to the social media she finds so repulsive to share:

Mark Ruffalo posted:

Mandy Moore wrote:

Sharon Stone posted:

THANK YOU FOR JUSTICE. IT MATTERS

TO ME

TO US

TO THOSE OF US WITH CONSCIOUS

Patricia Arquette wrote:

“Thank you God! Thank you jurors. Thank you witnesses for the prosecution. Love to the Floyd family.”

La La Anthony posted:

Lizzo posted:

Not everyone was convinced this was justice. “ROT IN HELL” began to trend almost immediately. And some, like LL Cool J, remained skeptical just a guilty verdict would be enough, writing:

“Sentencing is the real litmus test.”

See more reactions (below):

I’m not happy.

I’m relieved.

