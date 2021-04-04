Twitter Slams Cher Over George Floyd Tweet: ‘Maybe If I'd Been There, I Could've Helped’

Cher has come under fire for a tone-death tweet on social media.

On Friday, the 74-year-old singer shared her thoughts on Twitter after discussing the Derek Chauvin murder trial with her mother, Georgia Holt. In the since-deleted post, she wrote about how she could have saved George Floyd had she only been in Minneapolis at the time.

“Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried.’ I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

Related: Twitter DRAGS Chet Hanks For Claiming ‘White Boy Summer’ Is On The Way

Soon afterward, Cher started trending and faced a ton of criticism online, with many accusing her of a “white savior complex” and making the death of Floyd all about her. One social media user wrote:

“Um… Cher, I think you’re great and all, but this ain’t it. George Floyd’s murder isn’t about you. Don’t make it about you. And don’t inadvertently insult the traumatized witnesses who WERE there and did their damndest to save his life”

Another commented:

“i love you cher but your white savior complex is showing.”

A third person shared how the insensitive tweet diminished the efforts of people who tried to help in the incident, explaining:

“This is significantly underplaying what witnesses who testified TRIED to do to stop his death. There have been MULTIPLE testimonies of everyone from a firefighter to an MMA fighter to a senior man who attempted to diffuse the situation. Singing songs doesn’t erase racism, Cher.”

However, other people felt her heart was in the right place and defended the Goddess of Pop’s sentiments (below):

“Cher is constantly helping all communities. More than most. So if a kind old lady wants to wish she was there to help. I don’t see the damn harm. Calm down.” “Why is anyone mad at Cher? Most ppl who saw it thinks or hopes they could’ve helped. That’s why so many of the witnesses cry on the stand. If Cher uses her celebrity to help, thanks.” “Mama lovely I hate that they made you feel like you have to apologize…it’s not fair to you. You should be able to speak how you feel just like anyone else. You said nothing wrong! That’s just the people who are offended’s interpretation of what you said” “Y’all are roasting Cher for tweeting that she wishes she’d been there for George Floyd? Seriously?! She’s not claiming she’s a superhero like in your funny memes, it’s all about the feelings of devastation and outrage. She wishes she could’ve helped George Floyd, like any of us.”

Later on, Cher shared a follow-up on her initial post and didn’t back down on her opinions.

“Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP”

But it seemed like the performer took the time to ponder the criticism and hurt she may have caused and soon added:

“I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUTRaised back of handTO GODFolded hands,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My (heart)”

I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT????????TO GOD????????,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My❤️ — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

It’s definitely a tricky situation. What are your reactions and thoughts to Cher’s message and backlash? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN & CBS News/YouTube]