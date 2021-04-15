Why Is Katy Perry Tweeting About 'The Decline Of Human Civilization'???

Who hurt Katy Perry?

Last we checked on the pop star, she seemed to be doing great. She’s a new momma to baby Daisy Dove, cashing American Idol checks, and possibly even secretly tied the knot with her man, Orlando Bloom. Plus, as we know from her most recent album, she finally got back her smile. So what caused these disgruntled tweets?

Related: Cassie Randolph Had NO IDEA Colton Underwood Was Coming Out On GMA

On Wednesday night, the Hot N Cold singer took to social media to slam… social media. With no context or hint as to what had prompted her ire, she wrote on Twitter:

“social media is trash”

She then retweeted herself to add the comment:

“the decline of human civilization #isaidwhatisaid”

Phew! Pretty dramatic, but we sort of get where she’s coming from… at least generally, since we have no clue what she’s referring to specifically!

She then dipped out of the discourse with a simple:

“anyway. Ily.”

The question remains, what’s got Katy lashing out at social media this time? After all, this is coming from the woman who once livestreamed 72 hours of her life. That’s about as “online” as you can get. But it isn’t the first time she’s denounced social media. She told Refinery29 in 2018:

“A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like. It’s hard because I’d rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture—it’s not good for us as a society. I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”

She clearly feels strongly about this “decline of civilization” thing, but what prompted her to tweet about it? Some fans think they actually caused it themselves, by creating the trend “Katy announce Electric” — referring to the single she’s been teasing for the upcoming Pokemon 25: The Album. But it would be pretty strange for her to lash out at KatyCats who are excited about her music.

she's definitely mad because she saw KATY ANNOUNCE ELECTRIC trending ???? pic.twitter.com/IGJt94lILU — ????abian (like limit) (@katylightning) April 15, 2021

Related: Bachelor‘s Taylor Nolan ‘Was Completely Lost’ When She Wrote Offensive Tweets

Her other recent foray into the social media world was an Instagram Live with Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr, but that also seemed like a pretty positive experience. If anything, it showed what a refreshingly great relationship the model has with the (future?) stepmother of her son, Flynn.

For now, the truth remains a mystery. Maybe she just wanted to remind us how toxic the social media atmosphere can be. But what do U think caused Katy to condemn social media, Perezcious readers? We want to hear your theories!

[Image via Katy Perry/Instagram]