Diana Ross Sparkles On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Diana Ross is turning heads like only Diana Ross can at Monday night’s Met Gala.

The Supremes legend made one of the more memorable entrances at this year’s Met Gala by showing off a stunning and VERY long train that flowed back from a white gown covered in crystals and beads, as you can see (below):

Diana Ross is a queen at this year’s #MetGala pic.twitter.com/9V4tqG9Yaz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2025

The legendary Diana Ross says hold my train as she makes an iconic #MetGala2025 entrance! More pics here ????: https://t.co/l2SAfKGE9D pic.twitter.com/tnE6TALduz — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 5, 2025

Whoa!

According to reports flying around on social media, Ross’ already iconic gown was put together by Nigerian fashion designer Ugo Mozie in collaboration with her own son Evan Ross. Keeping it in the family!

Per those same social media reports, the train on Ross’s gown is 18 feet long (!!!), and even comes embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren. Awww. We love that!

Reactions, y’all??

