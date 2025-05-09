Diddy’s Attorneys Plan To Accuse Ex Cassie Of Domestic Violence During Trial -- And Say Abuse Was ‘Mutual’!

Diddy‘s legal team has a shocking new plan to try to prove his innocence in the upcoming trial.



The disgraced music mogul denies all the myriad allegations against him. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation for prostitution, and one count of racketeering conspiracy. But one thing Diddy will finally own up to during his upcoming trial? That he was violent toward his ex-girlfriend Cassie!

Don’t get us wrong, we’re happy he’s finally admitting it! After all, it’s something we all saw for ourselves on that 2016 hotel security footage! But the catch? He plans to argue she was abusive, too.

Cassie was one of the first accusers to speak out about Diddy, accusing him of heinous crimes in a since-settled lawsuit — sexual assault, sex trafficking, and physical violence. And it sounds like he’s going to try to discredit the state’s #1 witness against him by saying she was an abuser, too. Sounds like he asked his attorneys for the Johnny Depp special.

According to People, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo confirmed during questioning from Judge Arun Subramanian that the defense will “take the position” that “there was mutual violence in their relationship,” including “hitting.” The attorneys will attempt to undermine her credibility and disprove she was a victim by alleging there was violence from both sides during their relationship. Wow. He continued:

“We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?”

Agnifilo then claimed Cassie was a “strong” person with “a nature of violence” and “capable of starting physical confrontations.” However, Judge Subramanian interjected and fired back that “strong people can be coerced just like weak people.” Reuters reported the judge would rule whether to allow the defense to introduce any evidence of alleged domestic violence by Cassie on Monday — which is also the new date for the final jury selection. Opening statements by prosecutors and Diddy’s attorneys then begin the following day.

At this time, Cassie has not responded to the claims from his legal team that the abuse was “mutual” — though she is set to testify during the trial. If Judge Subramanian decides the domestic violence allegations are allowed next week, we guess everyone can expect her response when she takes the stand.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via WENN]