Cassie WILL Testify Against Diddy At His Trial Using Her Own Name -- Details!

Wow! Cassie Ventura will be testifying against Diddy at his trial, and she won’t be doing it anonymously!

Cassie was, of course, the first accuser to bring claims against Sean Combs. Though they quickly settled, her courage to speak up led to dozens of others going public with their own serious allegations against the rapper and ultimately resulted in his arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

On Sunday, TMZ confirmed Puff Daddy’s ex-girlfriend, known as “Victim 1,” is “prepared to testify under her own name” during the upcoming trial. It has been known that Cassie was identified as “Victim 1” in the legal case because the indictment refers to the hotel security footage of Diddy attacking her in 2016. She’s stayed pretty quiet since her settlement, so it’ll be interesting to see her testify!

Three other alleged victims have requested that their identities remain private during the trial, which prosecutors have urged will protect them from harassment and other potential negative consequences of speaking out against the high-profile figure. That said, last month, their names were given to Diddy’s legal team, so he knows who has made the allegations.

Diddy’s trial is set to begin on May 5. He has denied all the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Lexi Jones/Judy Eddy/WENN]