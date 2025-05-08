Diddy Witness Goes Missing Right Before Trial! WTF!

Uh oh! This is not good!

Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial is coming up very soon. Jury selection started earlier this week and should be finalized by Friday before opening statements commence next week on May 12. However, prosecutors are already dealing with a possible major blow before they begin making their case!

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey told US District Judge Arun Subramanian on Wednesday that they can’t find one of the witnesses! What?!

Apparently, the prosecution is having trouble reaching “Victim 3” and her attorney. She doesn’t live in New York, where the trial is held, and they now don’t know if she’ll make it to testify! As Comey explained to the judge, if they can’t get a hold of her, she “may not show up” — which is concerning.

Related: Diddy Trial Shocker! Why THESE Celeb Names Were Brought Up To Jury!

According to prosecutors, the female victim planned to share “very personal and explosive details” about the alleged abuse she suffered under Diddy. Her testimony is very important, so they need to get in touch with her fast! Defense attorney Teny Geragos asked the prosecution to decide by the end of the week if they will call “Victim 3” to testify.

Whoa. What happened? Obviously, no one knows at this time. However, the prosecution was previously worried about witness tampering in the case. It’s one of the main reasons they argued the court shouldn’t let the disgraced rapper out on bail while waiting for the trial to begin! They believed he either wanted to “blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence” or provide “testimony helpful to his defense.” So a witness not showing up all of a sudden? It certainly raises some serious questions! Hmm.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]