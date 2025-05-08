Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Diddy Judge Scolds Lawyer! “This Is Outrageous!” Plus, Some Other Major Developments From Court! Diddy Trial Shocker: Why THESE Celeb Names Were Brought Up To Jury! JAY-Z Now Fighting Jane Doe Accuser & Her Attorney Over Wikipedia Edits?! Yes, Really! Jury Selection At The Diddy Trial Gets MESSY! Six Degrees Of Beyonce! Today At Diddy’s Trial: Diddy Trial Outs Two New Celebrities Involved! Jury Selection Began Today And The Rapper Makes A Surprising Confession To The Judge! He: Diddy Rejects Plea Deal, He Confirms! Lots Of Developments In Court Today - Ahead Of Trial Proceedings Starting On MONDAY! The Latest: Kanye West Causing Chaos In LA Neighborhood With Diddy Lookalikes & Swastikas! Cassie WILL Testify Against Diddy At His Trial Using Her Own Name -- Details! Diddy Slapped With New FEDERAL Charges! He’s Cooked!!! Plus, Terrence Howard Alleges: Kanye West Confirms Wife Bianca Censori DID Leave After Trying To Get Him ‘Committed’ For Insane Social Media Posts  Jay Z Mentioned In Another New Diddy Lawsuit! And This Time Beyonce Was Too! The Crazy Details HERE:

Diddy

Diddy Witness Goes Missing Right Before Trial! WTF!

Diddy Witness Goes Missing Right Before Trial

Uh oh! This is not good!

Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial is coming up very soon. Jury selection started earlier this week and should be finalized by Friday before opening statements commence next week on May 12. However, prosecutors are already dealing with a possible major blow before they begin making their case!

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey told US District Judge Arun Subramanian on Wednesday that they can’t find one of the witnesses! What?!

Apparently, the prosecution is having trouble reaching “Victim 3” and her attorney. She doesn’t live in New York, where the trial is held, and they now don’t know if she’ll make it to testify! As Comey explained to the judge, if they can’t get a hold of her, she “may not show up” — which is concerning.

Related: Diddy Trial Shocker! Why THESE Celeb Names Were Brought Up To Jury!

According to prosecutors, the female victim planned to share “very personal and explosive details” about the alleged abuse she suffered under Diddy. Her testimony is very important, so they need to get in touch with her fast! Defense attorney Teny Geragos asked the prosecution to decide by the end of the week if they will call “Victim 3” to testify.

Whoa. What happened? Obviously, no one knows at this time. However, the prosecution was previously worried about witness tampering in the case. It’s one of the main reasons they argued the court shouldn’t let the disgraced rapper out on bail while waiting for the trial to begin! They believed he either wanted to “blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence” or provide “testimony helpful to his defense.” So a witness not showing up all of a sudden? It certainly raises some serious questions! Hmm.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 08, 2025 16:48pm PDT

Share This