Diddy Trial Shocker: Why THESE Celeb Names Were Brought Up To Jury!

Some famous names came up for potential jurors on the Diddy case!

On Monday, jury selection for the disgraced music mogul’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial began. Rolling Stone reported both Combs’ defense team and the Southern District of New York prosecutors narrowed down a pool of 150 people into a jury of 12 men and women, along with six alternatives. The voir dire process in this case involved asking prospective jurors what they knew about the news reports regarding the high-profile court case and his “swinger” lifestyle.

They even handed out a list of at least 190 names, including those of celebrities and public figures, that may come up during the trial — and questioned jurors if they knew any of them. Among the people on it are Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Yung Miami, Michael B. Jordan, and Mike Myers! You must be wondering: What the heck are some of these names doing on the list?

Many of the celebs — like Cassie and Kid Cudi — were alleged victims. Cassie is expected to testify against her ex as she has been at the center of the case after accusing him of trafficking, abusing, and sexually assaulting her in a since-settled lawsuit in November 2023. She claimed in her lawsuit that Diddy threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car when she began dating him in 2011. And his car exploded in his driveway around that time! Whether or not Diddy had a hand in it will be for the jury to decide. But that certainly is plenty reason for the Better Place artist to be on the list! As for Yung Miami? The City Girls rapper was romantically involved with Diddy and was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones‘ lawsuit as one of the Bad Boy Records founder’s alleged sex workers and drug mules.

Kanye has long been pals with Diddy — and is one of the only people still supporting him. So maybe he’s a potential witness? His connection to the alleged crimes is unclear, but he’s obviously tied up with Diddy himself.

But what about Michael? What does he have to do with all this? His name was included on the list because he’s referenced in Cassie’s lawsuit! Per court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Cassie said she “began a flirtatious relationship with an actor” — who we now know is the Sinners star! They apparently had a fling together in 2015 while she was on a break from her relationship with Diddy. But when the record producer found out, he allegedly “called the actor and threatened him.” The suit continued:

“The actor proceeded to call Ms. Ventura and tell her, ‘you really need to call [Mr. Combs].”

A rep for Michael declined to comment on his name being dropped on the list to Rolling Stone. The outlet reported he Black Panther star will NOT be called as a witness in the trial though.

As for Mike Myers? That’s the weirdest one.

The nearest anyone can figure is it’s because of a joke about Diddy in Austin Powers. Yes, really! The only connection anyone has been able to find between the comedian and Combs is a gag in Goldmember in which Dr. Evil is revealed to have an E. Diddy tattoo on his butt after being in prison. Will the question be asked whether that was a reference to IRL villainous activity? Seems like a stretch, butt… we honestly don’t know of any other connection. That’s the best guess right now!

During the trial, we expect more shocking names to be dropped. Diddy used to throw a lot of Hollywood parties and hang out with as many A-listers as he could. So all we have to say is brace yourselves. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

