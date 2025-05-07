Got A Tip?

JAY-Z Now Fighting Jane Doe Accuser & Her Attorney Over Wikipedia Edits?! Yes, Really!

JAY-Z Now Fighting Jane Doe Accuser & Her Attorney Over Wikipedia Edits?! No, Really!

JAY-Z has amended the defamation lawsuit he filed against the anonymous Jane Doe who has accused him of sexual assault… and in the process, Wikipedia has officially now entered the fray!

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the rapper has filed an amendment to his ongoing defamation suit that is winding its way through the legal process against the anonymous accuser who formerly claimed he and Diddy raped her at an after party following MTV‘s VMAs back in 2000. Oh, and per that outlet, the rapper is also taking aim at the accuser’s attorney Tony Buzbee in a very interesting and head-scratching manner, too!

So, basically, the amended suit includes a brand new additional filing. In it, Beyoncé‘s husband claims that the unnamed accuser allegedly posted a TikTok video last month in which she lip-synced to some pretty aggressive audio. Most notably, according to JAY-Z’s amended filing, she supposedly said this in a video on that social media app:

“You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to get an apology video out of me, I stand on what I said, f**k you.”

Complaint text written by JAY-Z’s lawyers as part of the newly amended filing notes how the woman seems to be standing by her story in a “shocking and reckless” way even amid the ongoing defamation battle she and Buzbee are currently facing:

“[Doe] continues to display a shocking and reckless disregard for the truth that is both intentional and malicious.”

Damn!

And that’s not all! Also at issue this week with the amended filing is a call-out by the New York-born rapper against Buzbee himself! According to Jay’s filing, the anonymous woman’s attorney is supposedly at the center of more than 100 “positive edits” to his very own Wikipedia page. Yes, really.

The argument, as the filing claims, is that IP addresses connected to Buzbee’s law firm have made a triple-digit amount of edits on the attorney’s page in order to make himself look better. Then, in the process, those so-called “positive edits” have supposedly had the secondary effect of damaging the reputations of both JAY-Z and Roc Nation. So claims the rapper’s fresh amendment, at least!

But Buzbee ain’t buying it. In a statement to TMZ also on Tuesday, the lawyer called the whole thing a load of crap. He even used the words “super weak” TWICE!! Dayum. That’s how you know Buzbee means business. The attorney said:

“I’m trying to wrap my head around this creative pleading. As I understand it, the new argument is that someone amending Wikipedia about me harms his reputation? That’s laughable and super weak. I don’t have anything to do with Wikipedia and haven’t looked at it in years. That’s super weak.”

At war over Wikipedia. This, y’all, is lawfare in the 21st century.

Just saying! LOLz!!!

Reactions?? Takes?! Thoughts and theories?!?! Share ’em all down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Conversations At The Mansion/YouTube]

May 06, 2025 18:30pm PDT

