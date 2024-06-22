Diddy Deletes All His Posts From Instagram -- Including Cassie Apology Video -- Amid Legal Drama!

Diddy just made a big change to his social media!

As the rapper continues to deal with a ton of lawsuits, a federal sex trafficking investigation, and more disturbing sexual assault allegations, he just deleted all of his posts on Instagram, including that apology video to Cassie. As Perezcious readers will recall, a video surfaced last month of Diddy brutally abusing the singer in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016. The shocking surveillance footage came out months after Cassie settled a lawsuit against the music mogul, in which she accused him of rape, physical violence, and more. Shortly after, more people came forward to accuse him of assault and trafficking.

Related: Diddy Forced To Return The Key To New York City That He Was Just Given MONTHS Ago!

Diddy vehemently denied all of the claims against him, including those from his ex-girlfriend. But then the video dropped, backing the accusations Cassie made in the bombshell suit. With the footage proof out in the world, Diddy issued an apology via a video on the ‘gram – without saying the Me & U artist’s name:

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Now, that apology video is gone! And so are the rest of his posts on Instagram! He wiped everything off his account at some point on Thursday night. So, at this time, his bio still reads, “Listen to The Love Album: Off the Grid. A link to the Grammy-nominated album is also present. See (below):

His Threads account is still public — though he hasn’t been active on the site since August 2023. Diddy’s X (Twitter) remains live as well, but his last post was on February 4. Hmm. What’s going on? That is a question on many folks’ minds.

Did he delete all his posts due to all the legal drama he’s involved in? Was this meant to be a shady move toward Cassie? Well, sources with direct knowledge assured TMZ on Friday that there is nothing behind the social media move! It wasn’t meant to be a dig at Cassie whatsoever, despite what some social media users say. The sources said the Bad Boy Records founder “meant what he said in that clip, and that stands even today” — even if he deleted the video. The outlet further noted that it wasn’t a “strategic move” from Diddy and his team amid his legal troubles. The record producer apparently just wanted to reset his account as he’s done in the past. Hmm.

Are you buying this, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN]