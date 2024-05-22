Diddy Sued AGAIN! Former Model Claims Mogul Drugged Her Before Horrifying SA In Bathroom

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Diddy has been sued for sexual assault again.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, a former model named Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against the music mogul for an alleged assault she claimed happened in 2003 — when she was 22. In the suit, she recalled meeting Diddy during a Men’s Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in New York City. The rapper invited her back to his studio, where he and several colleagues drank Hennessy and passed around joints. Crystal took a hit, which was “very powerful,” to the point where it felt like she was floating. In the filing, she claimed the joint was laced with a narcotic or some other drug.

Crystal claims Diddy then demanded she follow him into the bathroom. And what allegedly happened next is horrifying. She says the Bad Boy Records founder forced himself on her and kissed her before pushing her head down to his crotch, commanding her to “suck it.” Crystal said she refused. However, Diddy allegedly did not stop. She claimed he then pushed her head down again and forced oral sex.

When Crystal tried walking away, she felt woozy and suddenly passed out. She later regained consciousness in a taxi and realized she had been sexually assaulted. Crystal doesn’t elaborate on whether she’s referring to the alleged forced oral sex or another sexual act that might have happened while unconscious.

After the alleged incident, Crystal claimed she was blackballed from the modeling industry. She also suffered from severe depression afterward and attempted suicide in 2004. Incredibly heartbreaking. The model shared in the filing she was inspired to come forward with her story after seeing news of the lawsuits by Cassie Ventura and others, saying she “knew she had a moral obligation to speak up” now. Crystal is seeking unspecified damages.

Diddy has been in hot water since November 2023, when Cassie sued him for physically abusing, raping, and trafficking her throughout their decade-long relationship. Others have come forward to sue him for similar allegations of assault and sex trafficking. The Department of Homeland Security then raided his homes in Beverly Hills and Miami in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. He vehemently denied all the accusations. But recently, he made more headlines after security footage from 2016 showed him brutally abusing Cassie at a hotel. After the video dropped, Diddy apologized for his actions in a video posted on social media — without mentioning her name.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

