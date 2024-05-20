Diddy SLAMMED For ‘Bad’ & ‘Disingenuous’ Apology Video By 50 Cent, Aubrey O’Day, And More!

Nobody’s buying Diddy‘s apology video!

On Sunday, Sean Combs took to Instagram to address a years-old hotel security footage video that dropped earlier in the week. Of course, that old clip showed him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura (despite denying her abuse claims after she filed a since-settled lawsuit in November). In the new social media post, the rapper said:

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

He claimed he was at “rock bottom” during the 2016 incident and that he has “sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab [and] had to ask God for his mercy and grace” since then.

You can see the full statement (below):

But if Diddy thought this was gonna clear his name, he was dead wrong! It’s gonna take a LOT more than this to win back his fans after everything that’s gone down the last few months! Alongside thousands of social media users, several high-profile celebs slammed the Grammy winner for his new statement on the domestic violence.

Aubrey O’Day, a longtime critic of the Sean John founder, blasted the musician for the apology — which lacked the most important apology of them all! She pointed that out on X (Twitter) on Sunday:

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did.”

Jeez. Good point!

She also called out Puff Daddy for keeping up a December IG post in which he claimed everyone accusing him of abuse was only looking for “a quick payday” and to “assassinate [his] character and destroy [his] reputation.” But that’s not entirely true! Aubrey noted:

“He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it.”

FYI, the post is no longer pinned on his IG feed, but it is pinned on his Twitter. See (below):

Another one of the celeb’s haters, 50 Cent, also publicly bashed him. 50 Cent took aim at the I’ll Be Missing You singer’s PR strategy, writing on the ‘gram:

“ This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

50 also had THOUGHTS on that pinned denial, adding:

“The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes.”

And while the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office won’t be charging P Diddy for the incident due to the statute of limitations, the Power actor thinks the public will make sure the embattled artist pays for his actions. The rapper wrote:

“This is why they put that tape out, they know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t un see what we saw.”

Also, addressing Cassie’s POV, 50 Cent expressed:

“I understand how she feels seeing him apologize not addressing her after this video gets out. It makes it feel like he wasn’t thinking of how she felt having to see it. SMH where is his crisis management PR team? That was a bad move”

While Cassie has not yet acknowledged the apology herself, Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the firm representing her, told Page Six:

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Plenty of other fans were left unsatisfied with Diddy’s attempt at an apology, too, reacting on social media:

“After years of abuse, paying thousands of dollars to hide evidence and just saying like a week ago everyone was lying on you, now you’re disgusted?” “Something tells me you have other things unseen to be sorry for too, sir.” “I still think about hearing how Diddy forced Cassie to get breast implants, didn’t like it, and told the doctor to undo it the next day. The next day. He could have killed that girl. Him and that sorry ass apology can go to hell.” “Diddy told us he didn’t do anything a few weeks ago and now that we’ve seen the video he’s sorry and disgusted. Please do not gaslight us.”

Yeah, so, this apology isn’t cutting it! But we’re not surprised. That security tape was disturbing AF. And Puff’s statement was way too little too late! Thoughts? Let us know (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

