WOW! Diddy Surprises His Mom With $1 Million AND A Bentley For Her 80th Birthday!

Diddy just proved that nothing is too good when it comes to momma.

On Monday, the hip-hop tycoon celebrated his own, Janice Combs, for her 80th birthday with a lavish family dinner in her honor. And to make the day extra special, the 51-year-old performer also surprised her with a check for $1 million AND a new Bentley.

WOW! Talk about treating her right!!

As you can imagine, the matriarch was SHOOK over the b-day prezzies, first appearing to be nearly speechless when handed the MILLION dollar check! The Bump, Bump, Bump artist was beaming proudly watching his momma react the way she did!

Don’t even get us started when her new ride pulled up, though!! Ch-ch-check out the full reveal, as caught by a party attendee (below):

Not only did the megastar shower his mother with gifts, but he also shared on Instagram a sweet message of appreciation, writing:

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! … and this is actually her at 80 … no filter … no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS ”

He didn’t stop there! The rapper later kept gushing about her on his Instagram Story, saying:

“Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born, okay? Today, my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that’s—that’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to my mother.”

Janice also shares a birthday with Diddy’s twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, so he made sure to take a moment and upload a heartfelt post to them too. It read:

“Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much! Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins.”

Truly amazing!! But we’re sure the father of six didn’t spoil his youngest girls like he did Janice!! We wouldn’t mind being gifted a million bucks, let alone a new car!

What do U think about Diddy surprising his mom with these top-notch gifts?? Sounds OFF in the comments (below)!

