Diddy 2014 Party Footage Released! And The Aftermath Was Horrific!!!

For the past few months since his arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, we have heard horrifying accounts about what supposedly occurred at parties hosted by Diddy — especially after hours. As Perezcious readers know, the music mogul allegedly threw drug-and-alcohol-fueled orgies where he forced men and women to perform non-consensual sexual acts and often filmed them. Now, one person is coming forward to open up about the aftermath of a massive party the music mogul threw a decade ago. And there’s even footage of what went on that night!!

According to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the 55-year-old music mogul threw a birthday bash for his friend and fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas on May 3, 2014. Diddy actually rented for a whopping $25,000. Property manager Jason Haight told the outlet he was contacted by Diddy’s personal assistant in April 2014, saying he wanted to rent out the venue for three days after Meek’s actual birthday. He specifically wanted the party to happen the night after the first fight between Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana.

While on the phone, the rapper had his assistant share a few other specific requirements for the mansion’s property manager. Haight recalled:

“They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation. And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else.”

He then said he was “given a rough estimate of 850 guests,” and they “agreed [to] a fee of $25,000 for 24 hours.” However, 900 people showed up, with most allegedly partaking in the drug-fueled activities. Even Diddy participated, as Haight remembered he was supposedly “wasted” that night. Yeesh.

According to Haight, Diddy also had an insurance policy to cover the entire mansion and any “loss of life” for the event. And another weird requirement Diddy had for the manager? He would bring his own smoke detectors:

“They stated this policy mandated the use of smoke detectors in all areas of the homes and guest houses, which I replied we have. They said they would prefer brand new ones and would have them shipped to me. They would install them upon arrival. They said the detectors will be temporarily attached and removed after the event. I agreed.”

Ultimately, the party ended at 3:00 a.m., and what was left behind after the event was “disgusting,” with even blood-stained bedding in the room. WTF?! Haight claimed:

“The bedrooms the following day were disgusting. There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors. I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.”

OMG…

Haight even alleged there was “rampant” cocaine use to the point where he collected around half an ounce of the drug from around the place:

“I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere.”

Wow.

And you can see how wild this party got! Haight gave the outlet video footage of the star-studded party, which included French Montana and Lil Durk. In the clip, there were exotic dancers and scantily dressed women at the bash. At one point, the video cuts to a naked woman lying out on the table with sushi on her and sauce outlining her body. Watch (below):

And this was only what was caught on camera during the main event!! We can’t even imagine what might have gone on behind those closed bedroom doors. Yikes! BIG yikes!

Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below)…

