Diddy's Jail Cell Was Raided -- And His Lawyer Claims It Violated His Rights!

Feds have raided Diddy‘s new home this time — aka his jail cell.

Yes, the disgraced hip hop mogul may be in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but that doesn’t mean he still isn’t breaking the law. Prosecutors said late last week they believe Diddy is trying, from his jail cell, to organize attempts to blackmail witnesses against him. Highly illegal if true!

However, on Monday Marc Agnifilo, one of the rapper’s lawyers, said it was the prosecution who were breaking the law here. HUH??

He claims in legal docs obtained by Billboard that Diddy’s civil rights were violated by the feds to get that info. See, prosecutors revealed some of the evidence for their blackmail accusations came from “a pre-planned nationwide sweep of BOP facilities.” You know, just checking everyone’s cells, we guess?

But Agnifilo says lots of “personal” items were seized — including messages between Diddy and his lawyers! In other words, items that were subject to attorney-client privilege! Agnifilo said the papers that were taken were Diddy’s handwritten “notes to his lawyers concerning defense witnesses and defense strategies” — which were “absolutely privileged.” The attorney argues taking them violates the record exec’s Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

Prosecutors noted there were “possibly privileged materials” among what was found in the raid — but claimed all evidence had been screened by a filter team. Hmm.

Agnifilo is demanding answers as to who authorized Diddy’s cell search, who decided what to take from him, who gave what was taken to the US Attorney’s Office, and who further pushed it into the hands of prosecutors. He wrote:

“Who authorized a search of Mr. Combs’ sleeping area, personal effects and paperwork? Who made the decision to not tell Mr. Combs’ counsel that the U.S. Attorney was in possession of his notes, including ‘possibly privileged materials’ until after the government put them in a filing to keep him incarcerated?”

All in all, he’s got a LOT of unanswered questions. He lamented this was all “a matter of grave concern” and called the entire ordeal “outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation”. Yeesh.

Obviously Diddy’s legal defense strategy is privileged. But any illegal defense strategy? Like telling people on the outside to intimidate witnesses? That’s NOT privileged as it falls under the exception of planning an ongoing crime. So yeah, a filter team would have known that and passed it on. We’ll see if the judge sees it that way.

