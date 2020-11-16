Diddy Posts Touching Tributes To Kim Porter On The Second Anniversary Of Her Death

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is paying touching tribute to the late Kim Porter exactly two years after her tragic passing.

The 51-year-old rapper-turned-music executive took to Instagram several times on both Sunday and Monday to show his love for his ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children.

In one IG post (below), Diddy called Kim “irreplaceable” and referenced her as his “queen,” while adding “love you forever” along with a series of pictures of the two of them and their children during happier times:

Awww! Those old family pics are so poignant now…

In a second post on Monday morning, Diddy again shared another stunning pic of his late ex-girlfriend, this time twirling in a white dress, while calling her “The Ebony Goddess” (below):

So touching… and so heartbreaking that she’s gone.

As you’ll recall, Diddy and Kim dated off and on for about 13 years — from 1994 through 2007 — and shared three children together: 22-year-old son Christian and 13-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila.

Two years ago, on November 15, 2018, Porter was unexpectedly found dead at her home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. She’d reportedly been suffering flu-like symptoms for several weeks at the time of her death; a coroner’s report later confirmed her cause of death was pneumonia. She was just 48 years old.

It’s clear how much she meant to Diddy during her life — and how much he misses her now. So sad…

