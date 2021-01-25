Disney World Cast Member Helps Save Woman From Abusive Boyfriend

Woah, we have a true hero in our midst!

A Disney cast member, who worked as a ticket booker for the magical theme parks, may have saved the life of a woman suffering from domestic violence earlier this month.

On January 9th, the unnamed woman called to purchase Walt Disney World park tickets when the employee heard her yelling “get off me” and “get away from me” to someone who was with her in the room while she was on the phone.

Sensing some trouble, the ticket booker began to ask “yes” or “no” questions, such as if the woman was actually reaching out to purchase tickets. At the time, the woman replied, “no.” When the staff member asked if she needed assistance from law enforcement, the woman then responded, “yes.” The cast member quickly contacted the woman’s local authorities at the Northern York County Regional Police in Dover, Pennsylvania, where she was currently living, per WESH and WPMT.

Okay, we are so glad that this worker knew exactly what to do to help this woman! We don’t even want to think about what would have happened if she decided to ignore the background conversation.

When police arrived at the home, the victim reportedly said to them that she and her boyfriend, Wayne Shiflett, had been arguing about his employment status when he then started choking her three different times and repeatedly slapping her.

In her statement, she revealed to the police that they began fighting about him getting a “real job” instead of his current work as a fire extinguisher salesman (wait, that’s a thing?!) if he still wanted to be with her. At that moment, the 38-year-old grabbed the victim by the throat while allegedly threatening to kill her. As WPMT previously reported, the police had seen physical signs of the alleged attack, such as scratches to her face and red marks on her neck.

Shiflett was arrested and faced a felony charge of strangulation, in addition to misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment, according to multiple outlets.

We hope that the victim is currently safe right now. Our hearts go out to her during this time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. There’s also a Live Chat feature on the website you could use. It’s all free, confidential, and available 24/7.

