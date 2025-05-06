Doechii Goes OFF On Her Team While Attempting To Hide Met Gala Look! Watch!

Doechii’s Anxiety got the best of her on Met Monday.

The Denial Is A River artist made her Met Gala debut on Monday, and while she was all smiles on the red carpet, getting her there was another story. In footage that’s gone viral on TikTok, the 26-year-old can be seen attempting to exit The Mark Hotel before retreating as soon as paparazzi cameras began to flash. Apparently, she really didn’t want her Louis Vuitton ‘fit to leak on the web before her arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, so her team came up with the clever plan to hide her behind an enclosed wardrobe screen.

The Grammy winner didn’t want to leave any opportunity for aerial shots, so her solution was to cover up with umbrellas. Except instead of communicating that in a cool, calm, collected manner, she totally went off on her team!

In the footage, she can be heard barking, “Give me another umbrella now! … I need more f**king umbrellas” from inside the wardrobe screen. She goes on to say:

“Move these umbrellas. I don’t want these people f**king seeing me.”

Watch (below):

Damn! Major diva vibes!

We can’t even begin to imagine how stressful Met Monday is, so we give her that… But we’re sure her team was ALSO equally stressed trying to get her there! Yet they all managed to keep their cool! At least from what we see in the footage.

In the comments, fans were quick to jump on the Alter Ego rapper for her behavior:

“I’m sorry but the way she’s talking to people ain’t it.” “Woah, that attitude….” “Oh doechii… no baby” “Omg the attitude is like the mean pop star in movies” “That’s why I could never be a famous person’s assistant because you aren’t going to talk to me like that.” “I understand the frustration but not that response… OOF!” “How disappointing..”

Other commenters took aim at her final Met look:

“that was HER in that box… the look wasn’t worth all the mystery” “Now doechi all this for some shorts” “It gave nothing lol” “All this commotion to give us nothing” “And she looks basic” “I know that’s not the look she hiding” “Outfit is disappointing. So is her attitude. .”

Yikes!

What do YOU think of Doechii’s diva moment, Perezcious readers?? Was she just overwhelmed? Did her final look warrant all this? Let us know in the comments down below!

