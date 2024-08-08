Dog Accidentally Starts RAGING House Fire! And It's All Caught On Video!

This time, the dog really DID do it, according to WILD footage going viral this week.

The Tulsa Fire Department shared the original video earlier this year warning viewers of the dangers of common household items… And how in the blink of an eye everything can change. In the footage, which shows any home and pet owner’s worst nightmare, a dog can be seen bringing a portable cell phone charger over to its bed to chew on… Except it was loaded with a highly combustible lithium-ion battery. And the dog bit right into it!

Andy Little, the Public Information Officer for the local Texas fire department explained in the video:

“A home fire in the Tulsa area was sparked by a pet chewing through the housing of a portable lithium-ion battery intended for charging cell phones. Many individuals keep these batteries within their homes for convenience unaware of the potential dangers they pose.”

The video then cuts to the raw footage of the dog chewing on the battery which quickly sparks, catching the pet bed and eventually the couch on fire. The dog, along with another pooch and a cat, quickly react as the fire slowly but surely consumes the living room. See (below):

SO SCARY!

Andy added:

“Fortunately the pets involved were able to escape unharmed through a dog door. However, the outcome could have been much worse if there were no means of escape or if the family was asleep at the time. It is crucial that you adhere to manufacturer guidelines when using lithium-ion batteries, only using approved chargers and storing them out of reach of children and pets.”

Thank goodness they were able to escape! Keep those lithium-ion batteries safely out of reach, people!

