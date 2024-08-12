Did Donald Trump Buy Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express' To Use As His Campaign Plane?!?

Remember when we learned Donald Trump had flown on Jeffrey Epstein‘s plane a whole bunch of times?

Unlike the Bill Clinton news, it was less of a surprise, we guess. After all, Trump and Epstein were good pals for years, wingmen even, and there are tons of photos of them hanging out together, even that infamous quote where Donald calls Jeff a “terrific guy” who likes women “on the younger side.” But of course, it’s still alarming every time you learn a former President of the United States took a bunch of rides on a jet nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

Well, it turns out Trump may have taken a lot more rides on it. And may still be riding the Lolita Express today! Because he bought it! At least, that’s what online sleuths think they’ve proved…

This has yet to be confirmed by a big news outlet, so keep that in mind. But we know the mainstream press has been weirdly silent on a lot of Trump/Epstein stuff lately so… we’re honestly not sure how to interpret that.

OK, so what the heck are we talking about?

Trump has been flying around in a new jet for his campaign, painted freshly navy blue with a big ol’ TRUMP 2024 logo on it. It’s been in the news a bit lately because he made a weird detour over the weekend. He was doing a rally in Bozeman, Montana but his plane was diverted to Billings instead, and he took another jet the rest of the way to Bozeman (and was an hour and a half late, leading to some of his crowd leaving). This was supposedly over a “mechanical issue” — though many have suggested another reason. Trump notoriously stiffs everyone. Contractors, employees, lawyers, he’s just known for never paying his bills. That’s why he’s been doing all these outdoor rallies — he reportedly still owes tons of venues money for 2020! Anyway, he allegedly owes thousands to the plane refueling company at the Bozeman airport, so he can’t get gas there.

OK, so that’s why there’s been any spotlight at all on his jet. But a spotlight means photos. And in a photo from Denver on Sunday, posted in the Aspen Daily News HERE, you can clearly see the Gulfstream G550 plane’s tail number — N550GP:

Former President Donald Trump landing in a Gulfstream G550 in Aspen for a campaign fundraiser event! Interestingly they put Trump 2024 on the left side. More shots to come.#trump #trump2024 #aspen #colorado #news #president @AspenDailyNews pic.twitter.com/5nZni6VS0k — Watts Brooks (@WattsBrooks1) August 10, 2024

N550GP. That number can be tracked, and folks who followed the paper trail on it made a shocking discovery. That wasn’t always the tail number. Looking at the serial number — 5173, something that never changes — they found the plane shares a serial number with another Gulfstream. Apparently this plane used to be N212JE. The info is freely available on a database called AviationDB. You can search for yourself HERE.

Note the same serial numbers. This is the same plane, just with a new N number and a new transponder.

And N212JE is none other than Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous jet! For real! Again, this is all public information. You can go back and look at this report in the NY Post about it being for sale back in 2020, after his death. We guess we know who bought it now??

So all of this sounds like some wild, insane conspiracy theory. But near as we can tell, Trump really has chosen the LOLITA EXPRESS as his personal aircraft taking him to rallies. We have no idea if he would choose it for sentimental reasons or something more disturbing, but we are FLOORED. We mean, if you believe it was a coincidence, well, we have a suicide in a jail cell to sell you.

What do YOU think about this very current Trump/Epstein connection??

