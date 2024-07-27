JD Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ After Backlash For his Attacks On ‘Childless’ Women!

JD Vance is clapping back at Jennifer Aniston…

This week, a video resurfaced from an interview Donald Trump’s VP pick did with Tucker Carlson on Fox News in July 2021, in which he said Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Buttigieg wouldn’t be good leaders. Why? In his eyes, it’s all because they don’t have kids of their own! Vance explained:

“It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it? [They are] a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

WTF. Mind you, Kamala has two stepkids. So the fact that he is saying she is childless is wrong. And to comment that the current VP or anyone else without kids has no real stake here, Vance basically suggested that women’s only value is giving birth. Ugh. See the video (below):

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” “I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) July 25, 2024

He faced a ton of criticism for the attacks in the resurfaced interview, including from Kamala’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. Even Jennifer — who has been very open about her own fertility struggles — slammed the Hillbilly Elegy author for his offensive AF comments! She wrote on Instagram Stories:

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too”

During an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, Vance addressed the backlash he received, including from Jennifer. The politician insisted the “childless cat ladies” comments were meant to be “sarcastic” — BUT he still stands by them! Yeah, he’s doubling down. Calling his opinions “true,” he said:

“Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats. I’ve got nothing against dogs. And I love them, Megyn. People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not the substance of what I actually said. And the substance of what I said, Megyn, I’m sorry, it’s true.”

Without directly naming Jennifer, Vance went on to slam her “disgusting” remarks:

“You have Hollywood celebrities saying, ‘Oh well, JD Vance, what if your daughter suffered fertility problems?’ Well, first of all, that’s disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old and second of all if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would do everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.”

Wait a minute… Is he calling her creepy here for being concerned that his extremely harmful views will impact his daughter one day? Seriously?! He then tried to claim the Republican Party is “pro-family” while the Democrats are not before adding:

“You know, the media has been attacking me and this is how it goes. We cannot give up an inch on this.”

Wow. Watch (below):

We really hope Jennifer dishes out another epic response here! Reactions to his comments, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

