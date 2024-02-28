Melania Trump Was So 'Pissed' At Stormy Daniels Cheating Scandal, She Did THIS To 'Humiliate' Donald!

We’ve heard before how upset Melania Trump was at the Stormy Daniels scandal. We never heard anything else Donald Trump did — dog whistles to white supremacists, sucking up to authoritarian leaders, attempts to overturn the 2020 election, fraud, charity self-dealing, the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll, cheating on his other wives — none of that bothered her. But this one, cheating with a porn star? This was a crime against her! She was the one at home with newborn Barron!

And in her new book about the First Ladies, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers found a little more insight about Melania’s feelings — and what she did about it! For American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, which dropped Tuesday, the author spoke to dozens of sources, including confidants and former staffers. And they told her about multiple fights Donald and Melania had behind the scenes.

The First Lady’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Rogers about how Melania reacted back in 2018 to first learning about the Stormy hush money payments — and what they were hushing up! The journalist writes about how Melania ditched an international trip she was supposed to take with the President at the last minute, choosing instead to fly to Mar-A-Lago by herself:

“Grisham, who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the First Lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president.”

It turns out some of what she did that seemed like it was sending signals? That’s exactly what was happening! Grisham explained about this particular move:

“I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off.”

We guess she forgot who she was married to! We mean, this is the most shameless man on the planet, you gotta get up a lot earlier to humiliate Trump!

[Image via 60 Minutes Australia/Fox News/YouTube.]