'He's Clearly Lost It'! Taylor Swift's Private Reaction To Trump Sharing AI Post Of Her Endorsing Him!

Taylor Swift has kept extremely quiet about her political opinions over the past few years. But we have to wonder if Donald Trump just provoked her into finally speaking out!

If you didn’t see the latest ridiculousness, Trump put up multiple posts on his Truth Social on Sunday heavily implying Tay had endorsed him for President. Him. A convicted felon and legally declared rapist. Uh huh.

The pics included one real photo of a woman who had a homemade t-shirt that read “Swifties for Trump” at one of his rallies. But the rest included AI pics of a whole crowd of women wearing the t-shirts, a headline claiming Swifties were turning to Trump after the foiled terrorist plot, and worst of all one of Taylor herself doing an Uncle Sam only telling you “to vote for Donald Trump.” The posts were even clearly labeled satire to protect whoever put them out.

Donald Trump shares AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans, falsely implying her endorsement. pic.twitter.com/OkaCuQtULb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2024

But Trump posted them anyway, saying he accepts her endorsement. He even doubled down, later sharing another video of one of his followers trying to push this narrative without any hint of satire.

Tay has yet to respond publicly despite tons of her fans encouraging her to sue! But in private, per sources close to the You Need To Calm Down singer, she’s irate! One insider spilled to DailyMail.com how Tay and her team feel about the whole thing:

“If she didn’t support him last time, she’s not going to support him now.”

They also assured fans Tay would absolutely NOT be endorsing Trump:

“He’s clearly lost it. In more ways than one.”

We never thought she would. However, we kind of assumed — despite the much-hyped fears of right-wing pundits — that Taylor would NOT be speaking out about politics at all anymore. She certainly has held her tongue through a lot of horrible stuff lately — like the resurgence of hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community that loves her so much.

Hell, she’s held her tongue enough that there actually really does exist at least one girl who’s part of the Trump cult who thinks Taylor would approve!

This act, however, may have finally crossed the line. It’s not just the theft of her voice, taking it to endorse someone without her permission — something we know strikes at her heart. She’s a writer first, and she’s made clear she values her own expression more than anything.

But it’s also using AI to attribute actions to her against her will. And that just happened on X (Twitter) a few months ago. That was putting her in sexual positions, this one is putting her in a political one. But both are against her will, recreating her as the troll sees fit, ignoring her agency in all this.

Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if this is the final straw for Taylor, and she actually does come out swinging against Trump, just the way his followers have been afraid of, after he sunk this low.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

