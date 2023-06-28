Donald Trump Described Ivanka's 'Breasts' & 'What It Might Be Like' To Sleep With Her, Say Aides

UGH we are going to be SICK!

Just days ago we learned Donald Trump may have talked himself into prison in that extraordinary audio tape showing aides one of the classified documents he took after losing the presidency. But after reading these accounts, we’re not sure those quotes are even in the top 3 most unethical we’ve learned about this week!

A former Trump administration official named Miles Taylor has a book coming out next month called Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, and it’s apparently a scorcher! Among other scathing rebukes of the former POTUS — from an insider’s point of view — there are apparently a ton of never-before-heard examples of 45 being sexist and gross.

The one-time chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security told Newsweek:

“There still are quite a few female leaders from the Trump administration who have held their tongues about the unequal treatment they faced in the administration at best, and the absolute naked sexism they experienced with the hands of Donald Trump at worst.”

Taylor spoke to others who spent time in Trump’s inner circle — or inner oval as it were — and the ick factor may go beyond even his infamous “grab ’em by the p***y” hot mic moment. The worst of it? He writes in an excerpt obtained by the outlet:

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter.”

Ugh, we’re just going to go pull a J.Law, don’t mind us…

BTW, John Kelly was Trump’s White House chief of staff from 2017-2019. He served the man up close, and even he was shaken to his core by the incest talk. Taylor writes:

“Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.'”

This, of course, is not the first time Trump has made questionable comments about his own daughter — just the worst. When he knew he was being recorded he’s said plenty that hinted at this disgusting way of thinking.

In 2003, he told Howard Stern he thinks Ivanka “has the best body.” In 2006, he told the ladies of The View he’d probably be dating her if they weren’t related! In 2015, he told a Rolling Stone reporter:

“Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father…”

BLECCHHHH…

Perhaps not surprisingly, Trump’s ridiculous cult is even defending this. Not by saying it was made up, mind you. No, we mean defending a man saying this stuff about his daughter! One wrote on Twitter:

“What Donald Trump said out loud, millions of fathers with gorgeous, sexy daughters think about. You think fathers whose daughters end up in Playboy or are actresses/models who use their sex appeal to promote their attributes don’t fantasize about them? It’s called being human.”

We wish we were making this up. We do NOT have the imagination, we assure you.

This man’s followers have been trained to defend everything. The LGBT community is evil, and nothing but “groomers” — but oh actually daddy-daughter incest when Trump does it? Oh, that’s just “being human.” Just disgusting.

