Donald Trump SLAMS Seth Meyers For Criticizing Him On Late Night -- Claims It’s ‘Probably Illegal’

Donald Trump is making his fury known about yet another talk show host… This is really going to be a thing, isn’t it…

Last week, Seth Meyers used his Late Night talk show as an opportunity to lay into the President’s recent comments surrounding aviation:

“I’ll try my best to explain the gist of what he’s talking about in a new segment we’re calling ‘Seth Translates Trump to English.’ Experts say it would cost billions to go back to the old system, but Trump thinks he knows more about aviation than everyone else because he dances like one of those guys that holds the signaling sticks on the runway.”

He shared a clip of Trump talking about “catapults” and whether electric or steam-powered ones are superior. The President said:

“They’re spending billions of dollars to build stupid electric … I’m going to sign an executive order when we build aircraft carriers its steam for the catapults. … They spent $993 million on the catapults trying to get them to work.”

Seth joked, “[Trump] spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote. Next, he’s gonna start complaining about how our troops don’t ties themselves to rockets anymore.” Watch (below):

While the SNL alum’s jokes drew laughs from the audience, the President had zero sense of humor about it. In response to the segment, he took to Truth Social to rip Seth and NBC:

“Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise. I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic.”

He went on to suggest Seth’s “anti Trump” bander is “probably illegal”:

“Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? — NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!

Uhhh, last time we checked criticizing, even openly mocking, the president isn’t illegal in the USA! Maybe under some authoritarian regimes, but not here…

Of course, this may be more than musing. The last couple late night hosts Trump has gone after have faced very real consequences. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled earlier this year, which prompted the following celebratory response from Don:

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

And of course, he infamously said Jimmy Kimmel was “next.” Just a few months later Jimmy Kimmel Live was taken off the air following his comments about MAGA politicizing the Charlie Kirk assassination. And when he was finally brought back on, the President was NOT happy at all. He wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post about that:

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”

What are your thoughts on Trump's latest comments, Perezcious readers? Will someone find a reason to take Seth Meyers off the air next?

