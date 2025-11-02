Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Why The View Think Trump's Dementia Test Admission Is So 'Scary' Donald Trump Accidentally Brags About Taking Dementia Test -- Thinking It Was An IQ Test! Jennifer Lawrence Confesses She Asked Co-Star Robert Pattinson About The Kristen Stewart Cheating Scandal! A Peek Inside What Donald Trump's New White House Ballroom Will Look Like: Donald Trump Actually Considering Freeing Diddy -- White House Denies It, But... Karoline Leavitt Posts Screenshot Of Private Texts With A Reporter -- And Her Weird Reply Is Going Viral! Trump Dragged For Disgusting AI Video Response To YUGE Peaceful Protest Donald Trump Reportedly Asked Queen Camilla For 'Gossip' About Meghan Markle! Donald Trump Got His Glowing Time Magazine Cover, And All He Can Do Is Complain About The Photo! Donald Trump About To See HUGE Betrayal By Congress Before 'Epstein Bomb' Drops, Claims Rep! BIG Change Of Tune? Jimmy Kimmel Actually WANTS Trump On His Talk Show?! Does DOJ Have Photos Of Donald Trump With 'Young Women' In Epstein Files? Pam Bondi Refuses To Answer!

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford Makes Super Rare Political Statement, Blasting Trump As Greatest 'Criminal In History'

Harrison Ford Makes Super Rare Political Statement, Blasting Trump As Greatest 'Criminal In History'

Harrison Ford is speaking out against Donald Trump.

The legendary actor made a rare political statement in regards to the man he dubbed the greatest “criminal in history” — AKA our current President! While speaking with The Guardian over the weekend, he claimed the world is going “to hell” as a direct result of Trump’s administration. He boldly told the outlet:

“[He] doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the s**t out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy.”

He also claimed the reality-TV-star-turned-politician “knows better” but called him “an instrument of the status quo and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a handbasket.”

Related: Julia Fox Slammed For ‘Bad Taste’ JFK Assassination Costume

Then, the Indiana Jones star dropped a powerful, mic-drop statement:

“It’s unbelievable. I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.”

WOW!

Harrison isn’t typically one to make such loud political statements, so this marks a sharp stance from him. Elsewhere in the interview, the 83-year-old claimed Trump is “losing ground because everything he says is a lie” and predicted his “drill, baby, drill” attitude will fail:

“I’m confident we can mitigate against [climate change], that we can buy time to change behaviors, to create new technologies, to concentrate more fully on implementation of those policies. But we have to develop the political will and intellectual sophistication to realize that we human beings are capable of change. We are incredibly adaptive, we are incredibly inventive. If we concentrate on a problem we can fix it most times.”

Addressing Trump’s specific aversion to wind turbines, he joked it’s because “he has just not seen a gold one.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 02, 2025 14:35pm PDT

Share This