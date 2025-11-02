Harrison Ford Makes Super Rare Political Statement, Blasting Trump As Greatest 'Criminal In History'

Harrison Ford is speaking out against Donald Trump.

The legendary actor made a rare political statement in regards to the man he dubbed the greatest “criminal in history” — AKA our current President! While speaking with The Guardian over the weekend, he claimed the world is going “to hell” as a direct result of Trump’s administration. He boldly told the outlet:

“[He] doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the s**t out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy.”

He also claimed the reality-TV-star-turned-politician “knows better” but called him “an instrument of the status quo and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a handbasket.”

Then, the Indiana Jones star dropped a powerful, mic-drop statement:

“It’s unbelievable. I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.”

WOW!

Harrison isn’t typically one to make such loud political statements, so this marks a sharp stance from him. Elsewhere in the interview, the 83-year-old claimed Trump is “losing ground because everything he says is a lie” and predicted his “drill, baby, drill” attitude will fail:

“I’m confident we can mitigate against [climate change], that we can buy time to change behaviors, to create new technologies, to concentrate more fully on implementation of those policies. But we have to develop the political will and intellectual sophistication to realize that we human beings are capable of change. We are incredibly adaptive, we are incredibly inventive. If we concentrate on a problem we can fix it most times.”

Addressing Trump’s specific aversion to wind turbines, he joked it’s because “he has just not seen a gold one.”

