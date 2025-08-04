Donald Trump Weighs In On Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Controversy -- After Her Voter Registration Is Revealed!

Donald Trump thinks Sydney Sweeney has great jeans… Well, only now that he knows one very important detail.

The Euphoria star has been at the center of controversy after her American Eagle campaign launched last month. Critics have called the campaign “tone deaf” as she shows off “The Sydney Jean,” which features “a butterfly motif on the back pocket” to represent domestic violence awareness, a cause important to the actress. Funds from the sale of the jeans will be donated to the cause.

But seeing as the Madame Web star is highly sexualized in the ads, a lot of viewers don’t think the subject matter is really being taken seriously enough. Just see what all the fuss was about:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle)

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. A huge part of the campaign is a play on jeans versus “genes” — with many claiming the promo is promoting eugenics, AKA, “the practice or advocacy of controlled selective breeding of human populations (as by sterilization) to improve the populations’ genetic composition,” according to Merriam-Webster.

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025

Sydney’s a white, American woman with blue eyes and blonde hair in an era when Nazis are emerging from the shadows at an all-too alarming rate. And now, thanks to this ad, it looks like AE is promoting the same ideology as Hitler! WTF. So, yeah, you can see why people are furious! The brand has hit back at the drama, insisting the ad is only about denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle)



To put a cherry on top of all that, it was revealed over the weekend that the 27-year-old is a registered Republican. According to public voter records, Syd only registered for the political party in her home state of Florida just MONTHS before the last presidential election — on June 14, 2024, to be exact. And she’s still listed as an “active” member of the party. Guess she’s VERY strongly pro-Trump…

While this shouldn’t come as a surprise — remember her mom’s MAGA party, anyone? — it’s still left many upset. But POTUS is NOT among them!

On Sunday, he stopped to chat with reporters when one person asked him what he thought about Sydney’s party registration. It was news to him. The Celebrity Apprentice alum told CNN and other outlets:

“Oh, now I love her ad.”

So, he’s really in the know…

Chuckling to himself, Donny went on:

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

He doubled down and declared:

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

JFC. Of course, he’s happy. Sigh.

The White Locus alum has not addressed the AE backlash or controversy surrounding her voter registration. Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

