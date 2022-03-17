Josh Peck Reveals Truth Behind Drake Bell's 'Delusional' Wedding Feud!

Oh snap! Josh Peck has been opening up quite a lot lately while promoting his new memoir Happy People Are Annoying. And his honesty has paid off with some seriously juicy talk this time!

During a convo on the BFFs podcast on Wednesday, the 35-year-old told his side of the very public falling out he had with Drake Bell.

To refresh your memory, Josh was getting married in June 2017 to Paige O’Brien — but his nuptials got spoiled by his former Drake & Josh co-star bashing him online for not sending him an invite to the ceremony. Drake dramatically tweeted at the time:

“True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

Apparently it was worse in private! Josh revealed on the podcast that Drake messaged him directly to express anger over the slight, too:

“I am getting married that night and I see these text messages from him like cursing me out and coming for me. On the night of my wedding.”

Ouch! Finally he unleashed about how he felt about the sudden harassment — and yes, it was sudden:

“It’s delusional because it is like, ‘Bro, it is like we worked at Coffee Bean together when we were 16. I am sorry that I am 31 now and I might have lost your number.'”

Damn, that’s a good point! To audiences they were beloved stepbrothers who helped one another through countless hijinks — but IRL they were just co-workers for a few years. It makes sense for fans to get confused, but Drake was on the hook for “creating this narrative that just wasn’t true” with his tweets. He was the one who made everyone think they were these great friends who’d had a massive falling out — instead of teen colleagues who were never really BFFs at all!

Drake even complained to Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“We’ve been together 18 years, Josh and me, me and Josh. We’ve been so close, it was just one of those things where you know, I’d been talking to him, and he’s been telling me about the engagement. And then I saw on social media, the wedding, and I didn’t hear about it. So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, ‘You didn’t even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?’ And then you’re like, ‘You know what!? Fine!'”

Josh is calling B.S. on all of that “18 years” business. He lamented:

“The dirty little secret was that I knew that Drake and I didn’t stay in touch for ten years since we made the show. But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with that secret that we made this thing that people really loved but we weren’t that close.”

And yet Drake Campana forced his hand to break that news to fans.

But it wasn’t fans Josh was most concerned about. It was his poor wife who suddenly had this stranger threatening her special day! And that the Wackness star couldn’t abide. Shortly after the feud, he addressed it:

“I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards [in 2017] and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him and I go, ‘Go apologize to my wife right now.'”

OMG, what did he do? Peck continued:

“He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole 5-minute performance of an apology.”

There’s actually footage of part of the reunion, on Josh’s popular YouTube channel — but that little exchange clearly never made it into the edit!

It honestly sounds kind of macho and sexy how he was standing up for his wife, but it wasn’t a moment that Josh is proud of:

“It was just unfortunate the way it worked out. It was one of the few times in my life where I went blind and my emotions put me in that place.”

LOLz, not exactly the way Drake told it. After that VMAs encounter, he told UsWeekly:

“We ran into each other at the VMAs. It was cool because I had called him and we were talking about meeting up. And that’s always kind of nerve-racking. ‘What am I going to say? Where are we going to meet? The ride over?’ So I was really happy that it happened organically. And he just kind of walked up behind me and I was like, ‘Oh. We have to deal with this right now.’ And so we were able to talk and hash it out and it’s all good.”

What wasn’t “all good” was the criminal charges Drake faced a few years later — specifically two counts of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for his communication with an underage fan.

Josh mentioned the scandal in his book, writing:

“When Drake got into legal trouble, people ran to get my opinion. They thought I must have a take on this person I had spent so much time with, when in reality, it had been years since we’d talked and even longer since we’d seen each other. Which is why alongside everyone else who doesn’t know Drake, I was upset by the inexplicable events that unfolded in his life.”

“Everyone else who doesn’t know Drake.” There it is. The hard truth for fans — not only are they not friend, they don’t even really know one another. So what was Drake doing? Buying into the hype?

What do YOU think of Josh’s side of things??

