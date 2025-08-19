Drake Bell Finally Files For Divorce -- 2 Years After His Wife!

Drake Bell’s marriage is officially coming to an end…

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the Drake & Josh star filed for divorce from his wife Janet Von Schmeling after four years together… Wait, is anybody else having major déjà vu right now?? Well, it’s because Janet already filed for divorce! Two years ago in Los Angeles county! Remember when Drake went missing in Florida in 2023 amid a series of custody disagreements over their son Wyatt and a mental health crisis? It was a whole ordeal that the Nickelodeon alum ultimately insisted was a misunderstanding, but he and Janet definitely split up. She even found a new man later that same year!

OK, so it’s not that they got back together and split again. It’s just taken Drake this long to pull the trigger and sign those docs, we guess.

See, despite her filing Drake has sung his Janet’s praises — even gushing on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby just last month that he loves his ex despite their split:

“I don’t care if I’m angry at my ex-wife. All my son knows is that me and his mom love each other.”

He went on to clarify their relationship status:

“We’re not together, but we love each other. We respect each other and we love him unconditionally. And whenever he’s with me, ‘His mama loves him, mama’s amazing.’”

Fast forward to present day, Drake has filed in Seminole County, Florida citing “irreconcilable differences.” He claims in the filings that he and Janet will handle a settlement of “equitable distribution” of their marital assets, child support arrangements, and liabilities. In Janet’s 2023 filings, she requested primary custody of Wyatt and spousal support.

We guess we’ll have to see what happens when they mediate!

