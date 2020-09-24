Drew Barrymore Dishes On ‘Terrible’ Dating App Experience: ‘It Was A Car Wreck’

This should be common knowledge by now, but let us happily remind you all that Drew Barrymore is an absolute catch! Not only is she adorable and talented and funny, she’s also a RICH MOVIE STAR!

But even still, the beloved actress just revealed she had serious trouble finding her footing with online dating during a Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live. While some couples who’ve managed to find their happily ever after this way might swear by it, her experience, unfortunately, could not be any more different!

During the candid chat, Drew told host Andy Cohen her trial with online dating was entertaining but was ultimately a “real wake-up call” that swiping right and left isn’t as easy as it seems!

“I did terribly. I got stood up and I didn’t match with anyone and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like ‘You should try it, you will do great.'”

Wait, who the heck stood up our girl like that?! One of THE Charlie’s Angels? Talk about a missed opportunity! We can only hope someone realized who she was and got too starstruck to move.

For the record, the 45-year-old momma revealed that she had been using Raya, an exclusive dating app that only accepts a small percentage of applicants and is often used by celebs and industry insiders. But exclusivity doesn’t necessarily equate to success and now we’re definitely curious about which other stars she spotted on there! Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, Ben Affleck, and John Mayer have all reportedly used the matchmaking service at various points, too.

When asked about it, Barrymore joked there were so many stars on the platform it was like “looking through an Us Weekly,” before clarifying it wasn’t a celebrity who flaked on her:

“There were a lot of exciting people. I got stood up by a guy who owned a restaurant.”

Ugh, his loss! Reflecting on the experience overall, Drew made it pretty clear it was not her preferred method of meeting people to say the least:

“It was a car wreck.”

And this is coming from someone who had to date Adam Sandler 50 times in a row! LOLz!

But more to the point, the actress said she enjoyed putting herself out there in a way she hadn’t tried before:

“I definitely had a lot of fun with it. I’ve always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that so I thought online dating might fasciate that desire.”

Well, all’s well that ends well we guess!

Last week, on an episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she told guest Jane Fonda that she was considering putting her dating life on the back burner indefinitely — and now we surely have some more insight as to why!

For more of her conversation with Andy Cohen, ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]