Drew Carey Recalls Final Conversation With Former Fiancée Amie Harwick Before Her Tragic Murder

This is a tearjerker…

Drew Carey is getting candid about the last conversation he shared with ex-fiancée Amie Harwick just before she was murdered in 2020.

The Price Is Right star sat down for a heart-wrenching conversation as part of CBS‘ upcoming special 48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick. In a sneak peek, the actor detailed the last text exchange they shared and his one regret now that she is gone.

As Perezcious readers know, Harwick died in February 2020 following an alleged encounter with her ex-boyfriend. Sometime before then, Carey recalls getting a text from her, he told correspondent Erin Moriarty:

“I got a text from her [that read], ‘I would love to get together with you and talk.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.’”

Unfortunately, the pair was never able to meet up before her passing — something that Drew obviously wishes could have happened. The interviewer then wondered if he feels “sad” about that missed opportunity. Fighting tears, he responded:

“I never got it. I never had a chance to do it.”

Oof. We cannot imagine how painful that must be. It’s just a reminder to savor the time you have with loved ones because you never know what might happen. Moriarty tried to remind the 63-year-old that Amie loved him, and he agreed. In fact, that’s the one thing he’s glad to have expressed in their final chat, saying:

“That’s the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me… And I’m glad I could get that message to her before she died.”

Watch the heartbreaking clip (below).

Back in January 2018, Carey and Harwick got engaged, but they split a year later. Still, their love remains strong, even now that The New Sex Bible for Women author is gone.

As the documentary special will detail, the therapist was attacked and thrown off a balcony on February 15, 2020. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse is the alleged killer. Police charged him with burglary and her murder, alleging that he waited outside her Hollywood Hills home until she returned so that he could attack her. The 38-year-old had already been granted two restraining orders against her ex. The 41-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to her murder. The case is ongoing.

In the wake of the tragedy, Carey has been outspoken about his grief, telling People at the time:

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

He had so many kind words to say, continuing:

“She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

On his own SiriusXM show Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out, he also opened up about the loss, explaining that they still loved each other despite ending their engagement:

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick. She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

The stand-up comedian also insisted:

“Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

How special he was able to make that clear in his final message, too. As the second anniversary of her death approaches — just the day after Valentine’s Day — the Whose Line Is It Anyway? host isn’t sure he’ll ever be able to celebrate the holiday again. He told 48 Hours:

“I don’t know if I’ll ever want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dinner. You know? I just don’t want to do anything… Valentine’s Day sucks now. That’s not a good day to remember. I think about her every single day… You want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself. And she was that for me.”

We will be thinking of Drew and all Amie’s loved ones as this devastating anniversary nears. To learn more about Amie’s final moments, tune in to 48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick on CBS and Paramount+ Saturday. You can also see another sneak peek (below).

So, so sad.

