MLB Star Jeremy Giambi Dead By Suspected Suicide At 47

Former MLB star Jeremy Giambi died on Wednesday morning at his parents’ home in southern California.

The ex-pro athlete, who played multiple years in Major League Baseball, was 47 years old. Police believe that the former baseball slugger died by suicide.

According to TMZ Sports, law enforcement sources received an emergency call just before noon on Wednesday requesting medical assistance at the Giambi household. First responders arrived on the scene quickly but unfortunately it was already too late — they found Jeremy deceased when they got there.

Law enforcement sources later revealed to the outlet that they believe Giambi died by suicide. They have not disclosed further details about the tragedy. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, autopsy results are still pending.

Along with his older brother, all-star Jason Giambi, Jeremy played for multiple Major League teams during his career, playing with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox. Between 1998 and 2003, he hit 52 career big league home runs, including 20 in his best season as a big leaguer in 2002.

Jeremy was most notably known for his time with the Athletics, and was part of an infamous moment in the 2001 American League Divisional Series when he was memorably thrown out at home plate by New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Jeremy’s time with the Athletics was even a major storyline in Moneyball, the 2011 movie starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. Jeremy was portrayed by actor Nick Porrazzo in that movie, which depicted his entire time on the team and trade to the Phillies.

The Oakland Athletics shared a statement about Jeremy’s death on Wednesday (below):

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

The Red Sox posted:

“We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family.”

Jeremy had last appeared on a podcast a little over a year ago (below) talking about his career, playing big league baseball with his brother, and more:

So sad.

Sending our utmost condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

