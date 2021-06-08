Kid Rock Uses Homophobic Slur Directed At People Filming His Live Show On iPhones (VIDEO)

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is really, really, really ugly — not to mention completely unacceptable.

Kid Rock used a homophobic slur on Saturday night during an exchange with fans while on stage at a bar in Smithville, Tennessee. And now, at least two angles of video are going around the internet and showcasing the Michigan native’s shameful, bigoted behavior.

Related: Kid Rock Booted From Bar Stage After Tirade Against Joy Behar, Oprah, And Kathie Lee Gifford

The incident went down at FishLipz Bar & Grill in the small Tennessee town, which is about an hour east of Nashville. The singer was on the mic performing along with a live band when, for no apparent reason, he turned his attention directly to a few audience members who had pulled out their iPhone cameras to record the performance.

Looking directly into one phone, the All Summer Long singer said (below):

“F**k your iPhone, yeah!”

And next, without warning, he dropped the NSFW bomb, adding (below):

“You f**king f*****s with your iPhones out!!!”

Oof…

As part of his outrageous rant, the star born Robert Ritchie, also grabbed his crotch and told those recording to post that online. How classy…

According to TMZ, the singer apparently hadn’t wanted iPhones at the event at all, and security had been going around during the show telling people to put down their phones. Still, Kid Rock obviously decided to take matters into his own hands on stage and, well, the result was awful.

Related: Kid Rock Goes After Taylor Swift With GROSS Oral Sex Comment…

You can see the awful video of the exchange (below), but be warned as we noted above, the language is offensive and vulgar, and certainly NSFW:

Not even remotely acceptable in any civilized society!

Here’s a second angle of the same video, which runs a little longer and shows Kid Rock call out a second cameraperson, too, before the recording ends:

Wow!

So, obviously, Kid Rock’s actions are disgusting. And unbelievably offensive! It’s 2021 — who is still talking like that in this day and age?! What a bad look!

It’s also a really strange outburst because, like, has Kid Rock been to any of his own concerts in the last decade?! When you go to a show or a sporting event or something everybody has their phones out recording video! And that’s been going on for years now. This isn’t some brand new technology just unveiled!

Related: Thank God Kid Rock Didn’t Run For Senate…

Sadly, this is far from the first time Kid Rock has gone homophobic in a public-facing situation. In 2015, when being interviewed by The Guardian, he called rap-rock “pretty gay,” claiming it “turned into a lot of bull s**t” after first making him famous. He also dropped this gem on the outlet back then (below):

“If someone says you can’t say ‘gay’ like that you tell them to go f**k themselves.”

Yeesh… Looks like not much has changed in the last six years. In fact, he did it again in a 2017 political rant, too. There’s no growth here!

What do U make of this ugly, unacceptable moment, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your take on this terrible time in Tennessee down in the comments (below)…

[Image via DJDM/WENN]