Dua Lipa IS Dating Actor Callum Turner! SO HOT!!!

Dua Lipa found someone to Dance The Night away with.

Buzz turned electric this week that the hitmaker was taken after she was spotted slow dancing with a hunky guy. That stud turned out to be British star-on-the-rise Callum Turner, from the Fantastic Beasts films and The Boys In The Boat. And since it was his premiere afterparty where they were spotted — it seemed this wasn’t just a friendly promenade. Dua was his plus one!

Well, all the speculation turned out to be on the money, according to a source spilling to Page Six! The insider says the two hotties are absolutely a full-on couple already:

“It’s new, but they’re mad about each other.”

The source also confirmed the only reason Dua was at the party for Masters of the Air was to be with Callum:

“She was at the premiere to support him.”

We just love this pairing! In addition to being successful and sexy, Dua has proven to be a delight in her talk show appearances. And Callum is every bit as charming as his shoulders are broad. Seriously, what a hot couple! We’re so into it!

Dua of course previously dated Gigi Hadid‘s brother Anwar from 2019 to 2021. Callum was linked to actress Vanessa Kirby for some time, though they were pretty private with their relationship. It’s been reported they split as their careers blossomed — and they just had less and less time together.

Callum kinda has a type, huh?

What do YOU think of Dua’s new romance??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]