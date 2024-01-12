Did Zendaya & Tom Holland Break Up Amid Unfollowing Spree? Source Says...

Is Zendaya going on between Tom Holland?! It’s the question on everyone’s minds lately!

If you missed it, the Euphoria lead had heads spinning when she went on an unfollowing spree last week, unfollowing everyone on her Instagram, including her boyfriend. That’s never a good sign for a celeb couple, except there seemed to be some hope in the case considering the Spider-Man: Homecoming star wasn’t the only one on the chopping block. She cleared out her whole feed, suggesting there was some other motive for the unusual social media activity.

Plenty of celebs are known for making dramatic moves online before big announcements. There’s also the chance she’s trying to be less active online. That’s a pretty common New Year’s resolution, after all. Plus, the actor is still following her, so that’s a relief. And now, we have more good news to suggest there’s no trouble in paradise!

First, the potentially bad news. According to TMZ on Friday, the performers — who keep a very low profile — were last spotted together out in Los Angeles grocery shopping on October 25. That was a long time ago, so something definitely could’ve happened between then and now!

Their most recent sightings came on Wednesday — but they weren’t together. Per the outlet, the Challengers star was snapped driving in the city with a male passenger. That night, The Crowded Room star was out and about at Members Club, a hot spot in West Hollywood, and he appeared to be alone. See HERE. While this certainly doesn’t prove they’ve broken up, it doesn’t soothe fans’ breaking hearts, you know? But this might!

While the duo hasn’t been seen together in a while, they have been hanging out plenty in private! Per a source with direct knowledge of the romance, the lovebirds spent New Year’s Eve together! And if anything is going on between them, it would be news to those in their inner circle, too. Phew!!

Something pretty massive would’ve had to have happened for them to break up just days after the holiday! And while it’s not impossible, there isn’t any solid proof to determine that they’re on the rocks — yet, at least. So, hang in there, Tomdaya shippers! Seems like all that worrying might’ve been for nothing!

Reactions? What do YOU think is going on here, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN]