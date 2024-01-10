Seth Meyers Really Got Matching Tattoos With Dua Lipa For A Late Night Bit! Watch!

Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers are “bonded for life”!

They say you find friendship in unexpected places, and for the pop star and the talk show host, they found it at the hands of a tattoo artist! During Tuesday night’s installment of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Houdini singer helped bring the comedian out of his shell in front of a live audience…with a little bit of ink.

After revving up with a few shots of liquid courage off a Barbie Dreamhouse slide, the duo surrendered themselves to the hands of professional tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who runs Bang Bang Tattoo in NYC. The Dance the Night songstress playfully quipped, “We’re gonna be, like, bonded for life,” as Seth looked visibly nervous — getting what he says was his FIRST ever tattoo!

OMG! Bold! But we really can’t think of a better scenario to pop your ink cherry, though! LOLz!

There were definitely no firsts on Dua’s end, as she said she already has about 20 tattoos, but rather than getting what sounded like their agreed “solitary dot,” the Barbie actress suggested they actually do a star. She went first, getting the new ink on her foot, while Seth followed behind by getting his on his calf — not before a few more shots, though! The 50-year-old joked:

“It’s really funny to have made it this long in my life not getting a tattoo. I really have to cheers you again, my friend.”

He and the 28-year-old then clinked drinks before Bang Bang did his thing! Watch the full clip (below):

