Dua Lipa Caught Getting Cozy With Hunky British Rising Star After His Premiere!

Sorry to everyone alive! But it looks like Dua Lipa is taken!

The New Rules singer was spotted in El Lay Wednesday night getting awfully snuggly with a very hunky fellow Brit!

Video: Watch Dua & Seth Meyers Get Matching Tattoos!

TMZ got video of Dua slow dancing with a “mystery man” at Avra in Beverly Hills. A back entrance was left open, and through the cracked door, paps got video of Dua with her arms around — and possible lips pressed against — an unidentified hottie. The hot spot was hosting an after party for the new Apple+ series Masters of the Air — a project to which Dua has no known ties. Inneresting, right? Even moreso when you put together that the guy was eventually identified by his clothes as one of the stars of the show: a UK charmer on the rise by the name of Callum Turner.

You might know Callum from Green Room or Emma. or the Fantastic Beasts films, and he just took the lead in George Clooney‘s hit period sports flick The Boys In The Boat. This boy is definitely going places. And one of those places is apparently into Dua Lipa’s arms!

What a hawt couple! And with Dua getting more into acting, seems like they’re really going to be a power couple to watch!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/Lorraine/YouTube.]