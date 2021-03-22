Dua Lipa Dodges Fan During Scary Encounter In Mexico!

This is never ok!!

Dua Lipa is getting over a very scary fan encounter which occurred this weekend in Mexico. An E! source said the 25-year-old performer was at some type of photoshoot before the incident.

See the scary moment (below):

Amigas vi a Dua Lipa 3 segundos antes de que una vieja sin educación se le aventara encima. pic.twitter.com/jAPm9lH7bw — n.ate (@NateFranq) March 21, 2021

Odio ps a la que llegó y se le aventó a Dua Lipa ya no va a querer regresar a Mexico ptm ???? pic.twitter.com/RAPoVG7WgI — JE (@McrJorge) March 21, 2021

Dua nor her reps have commented on security scuffle.

According to an eyewitness, the Levitating songbird had been inside at a shoot — seemingly for a new Yves Saint Laurent fragrance campaign — while some people waited outside for nine hours to see her.

PSA — If you’re a big fan of someone, please don’t charge at them. After looking visibly shaken up in the videos, we just hope she’s ok!

