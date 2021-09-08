Dueling Bullying - The Perez Hilton Podcast - WATCH Here!

The drama surrounding the custody of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s kids is getting nasty. Does Pete Davidson have a part in breaking up a marriage? Britney Spears‘ dad wants to get PAID! Scott Disick‘s relationship has ended and we may know the reason why. Kanye West vs Drake has a clear winner this week. And so much MORE!
Watch! Enjoy!
SHARE!!
And THANK YOU to everyone who has picked up our new CBD gummies! The feedback for My True 10 has been exceptional! CLICK HERE to try the difference for yourselves and order right now!
Related Posts
Sep 08, 2021 09:00am PDT