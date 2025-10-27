Oh No! Dylan Efron Reveals He Broke His Nose While Rehearsing For DWTS!

Dylan Efron won’t EVER forget his run on Dancing with the Stars now!

On Saturday, Zac Efron’s little brother took to Instagram to reveal he broke his nose while rehearsing for the dancing competition! The 33-year-old shared pics and videos of himself icing his nose and receiving a scan and told followers:

“It’s midnight and I’m at the hospital because [Daniella Karagach] broke my nose.”

OMG! Accidents happen but she must feel SO bad!

“We were trying a new move and I took an elbow right here,” Dylan said while smiling and pointing to his nose. He continued:

“It made a really loud crack. So, not how I wanted to end the rehearsal day, but we’ll be back dancing tomorrow.”

OUCH!

However, in his caption, the surfer he assured fans he’s all good:

“Broke my nose, but dont need it to dance. I’m seriously all good”

He went on to shout out Dani, her husband Pasha Pashkov, and his partner Danielle Fishel:

“I’ll never forget the way Dani, Pasha and Danielle WOULDN’T leave me side when it happened, warms my heart to have friends like them”

Very sweet! See his full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron)

In the comments, fellow DWTS competitors wished him well:

Alix Earle: “OMG dylannnnn” Val Chmerkovskiy: “Oh em gee” Robert Irwin: “What!!!!! Feel better mate.” Boston Rob Mariano: “Keep him in line @daniellakaragach” Emma Slater: “hope you’re OK!”

To Emma’s comment, Dylan responded:

“all good 🙂 already back and practicing.”

We’re glad to hear he’s on the mend! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

