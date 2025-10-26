Got A Tip?

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Chopped Off Her Hair! See Her Bold New Look!

Sydney Sweeney Chopped Off Her Hair! See Her Bold New Look!

Sydney Sweeney has a fresh new look!

On Saturday, the 28-year-old actress attended the AFI screening of her new film Christy in Los Angeles — and made waves on the red carpet! Because she debuted a bright blonde bob! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Sydney Sweeney debuts short hair
(c) MEGA/WENN
OMG!

On Instagram, hair brand Kérastase Paris shared a video documenting the bold chop from beginning to end! Watch (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kérastase (@kerastase_official)

In the comments, fans wrote things like:

“She’s gorgeous with any kind of hair style”

“Absolutely lush!!”

“Stunning.”

Marilyn Monroe

“Love the haircut but her hair was so beautiful long it takes so much time to grow out”

“So beautiful”

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Oct 26, 2025 15:38pm PDT

