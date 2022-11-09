Eating My Feelings Away At The Santa Monica Pier! Plus My Daredevil 5 Year Old Goes Wild! | Perez Hilton And Family

Life works in wonderfully serendipitous ways! Perez was feeling down and we luckily got invited to a party – literally! The Party On The Pier, benefitting UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. So many people worked countless hours to organize and execute this wonderful afternoon. And they raised big bucks to help the most vulnerable, sick kids. We really got so much out of being by the ocean and seeing the smiling faces of our children as we rode all the rides at the Santa Monica pier theme park. And it ended up being a major cheat day for Perez. No regrets! Just some fun, some good and some healing! Watch!

