Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Killed Her Acting Career!

Julia Fox was the HOTTEST name in gossip for a while at the start of this year!

Of course, her name became household fare after first getting together with Kanye West following his contentious (and endless) split from Kim Kardashian. But apparently the elevation of Julia’s profile in the minds of fans hasn’t translated to higher status in her film career!

The 32-year-old star of Uncut Gems may be more recognizable today than she’s ever been. But as she explained this week, that recognition has mainly been with fans who follow the hot goss online — and not film producers. In fact, when it comes to getting acting jobs, Ye’s (now-former) presence in her life has been decidedly disappointing!

Julia explained all this on the latest episode of Emily Ratajkowski‘s High Low with EmRata podcast on Tuesday. And in it, we’re hearing some fascinating stuff about where Fox thinks things fell short.

Of course, Julia had been a star to look out for. Her role in Uncut Gems earned her a Breakthrough Actor nomination at the 2019 Gotham Awards and tons of indie attention. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing since! While the Hurricane rapper’s romantic presence brought viral fame, she told Ratajkowski that her career didn’t experience similar highs:

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way. I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

She and the Jesus Walks rapper made headlines on the daily when they were together months ago. But the news coverage didn’t carry over in the industry! We guess she chose the word “notoriety” for a reason?

In fact, Fox thinks all the headlines may have actually held her back. She told EmRata she thinks some producers now see her as a “tabloid type of person,” or even “a liability” when it comes to filming and working on set. Yikes!!!

Still, Julia is carrying on. On the podcast, she explained she still intends to take advantage of all the fame that came from Kanye. And she has been busy of late — but it’s primarily been in the fashion world. She just wants more movie roles, too!

However, she’s keeping optimistic about her future, adding:

“I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care. I just have to trust the process.”

Here’s a deeper look at Julia and EmRata on the new podcast (below):

All that said, gurl does have a couple projects coming out pretty soon, starting with a low budget film called Puppet, which is scheduled for release on December 30. But she actually shot that one a couple years ago, long before her connection to Ye. Hmm. You can see an old teaser for the very artsy, very indie forthcoming flick (below):

She also has another star-studded indie called The Trainer set for release next year. But considering her raves for Uncut Gems, she really should be fighting off the offers about now. Maybe she’s right about the Kanye dip?

