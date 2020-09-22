CEO In Search Of The Next BIG Celeb Ambassador For Wine Company!

Celebs have made hundreds of millions of dollars attaching their faces to alcohol brands. Just look at Ryan Reynolds for Aviation Gin or George Clooney for Casamigos!

CEO of Edelheiss Wines, Rodney Foster, is hoping to bring some celeb power to his brand as well! Rodney has been making noise in Los Angeles and several powerful celebrities and influencers have taken notice, courting him in order to acquire Edelheiss or become a spokesperson! Edelheiss Wines comes from Germany and is known for having some of the best sangria and naturally spiced vino in the world.

Yummm!

Last month, Rodney even shut down an entire block in Beverly Hills when an army of paparazzi followed him entering trendy celebrity hot spot Spago when he was having dinner with his Los Angeles realtor Patrice Ellis and his publicist. Sources say this dinner and night out on the town was a gift from an A-list star who is actively trying to land a

partnership with Edelheiss Wines — but no deals have been made!

Rodney is no stranger to the Hollywood lifestyle as well, as he’s a star in his own right! The CEO made waves on the Lifetime reality series Marrying Millions, which follows millionaires in relationships with normal people. You know, the common folk!

He fell for Desiry Hall and they have been together for two years! In Season 2 of Marrying Millions, you’ll see the couple taking marriage AND dealing with the fallout of keeping their relationship a secret from family and friends! Juicy, juicy stuff!

Between that and the wine dealings, Foster is definitely a person to keep your eye on! We wonder which celeb will snag the wine ambassador gig!! Any guesses?

[Image via Fame by Sheeraz]