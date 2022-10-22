Ellen Star Sophia Grace Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Sophia Grace Brownlee is going to be a momma!

The 19-year-old social media personality – who rose to fame following her viral 2011 performance of Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland – announced in a YouTube video Saturday that she’s expecting her first child. While sitting in front of a backdrop of pink and blue balloons, she shared in the clip:

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. So I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.”

Grace, who told E! News in December 2021 she had been in a relationship with a boyfriend for the past two years, said she underwent a 20-week recently, noting that “everything was fine, thank God.” The YouTuber continued:

“I’m sure a lot of you gonna be very shocked because it probably was quite unexpected but I was very shocked when I first found out. I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have lots of different content from what I usually have. I guess my channel might turn into something new.”

She went on to say she already knows the sex of the baby but will be saving that reveal for an upcoming video. At one point, Grace showed off her “swollen” baby bump and two sonograms – including one from her 20-week appointment where “the baby’s actually sucking its own hand.” The mom-to-be recalled her 17-week checkup, saying she finally got to hear the baby’s heartbeat for the first time:

“That was really cool because I didn’t actually get to hear it in the 12-week scan. I just got to see it but I didn’t actually get to hear it so got to hear it first time at 17 weeks. That was literally so cool because it’s, like, mad to think there’s literally another life inside of you.”

The former Ellen correspondent also opened up about how she’s felt throughout her pregnancy journey so far, sharing her experiences with morning sickness:

“At the start of the pregnancy, I felt very, very sick for a long time. It still comes back sometimes now it is really, really disgusting and it literally ruins your whole day and I do not know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day for me, all day long. But thankfully it is sort of going away a little bit.”

Wow! You can ch-ch-check out the entire video below:

Congratulations to Sophia!

[Image via Sophia Grace Brownlee/YouTube]