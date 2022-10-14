Prince William & Princess Catherine Having Baby Number Four?!

There could be some royal baby news headed our way soon!

According to new reports, Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton are thinking about adding another little one to their family! An insider opened up about the baby news to Us Weekly on Friday, revealing the parents are seriously considering expanding their family! There goes Harry’s spot in the line of succession. LOLz!

The couple currently shares three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. And Princess Catherine wants more! After much discussion about having another child, Kate’s been able to “twist” her husband’s arm on the matter, the source dished:

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Wait, wait. “Has managed” as in they are already trying?? We can’t help but read into the word choice!

The 40-year-old has been open about her love for babies in the past, even revealing her husband is often anxious when she’s around kids because he knows she’ll want to have another. The man knows his wife! LOLz! In February, the Duchess of Cambridge said during an event at Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen, Denmark:

“William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

One month prior, William even joked about his worry while visiting the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England, teasing staff as his wife carried someone’s baby:

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

From what we’ve heard, he’s so scared of pregnancy he prefers his sex altogether foolproof in that regard! But it seems like all the baby greetings over the years did give her ideas — and helped her convince him, too!

William must have changed his mind very recently! In January 2020, Kate openly told fans during a royal visit to Yorkshire that her husband didn’t want any more kids, so it’s interesting to hear she’s finally persuaded him! We can’t help but wonder if being a step closer to the crown really did change his way of thinking…

In any case, it sounds legit. Even their friends believe the future king might have changed his mind, the source told Us:

“[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year.”

So soon!!

Of course, there’s no official news yet. Next up, the couple is preparing to travel to the United States for their first visit in eight years. They’ll be heading to Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in December. They are said to be taking the visit very seriously as they try to “boost their royal profile” in the US. Well, if there’s one thing Americans love, it’s royal babies! Just saying!

Thoughts?! Do you think William and Kate will have a fourth child? Place your bets (below)!

