Billionaire Elon Musk's Mom Has To Sleep In The Garage When She Visits Him

Elon Musk‘s mom doesn’t live that billionaire lifestyle when she visits her son — in fact, she says it’s quite the opposite!

In case you weren’t aware, in 2021 Elon started selling off all of his El Lay properties to completely devote his time to his projects within his company SpaceX. He’s spending all of his time trying to find a way for humans to occupy Mars and Earth alike, and with that he made the decision to rid himself of “worldly possessions”.

In June of last year he told Twitter he stays in a home near his company’s HQ in Boca Chica, Texas. He claimed he even rents it just like the rest of his employees:

“My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.”

See the tweet for yourself (below):

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Having such a small rental home does come with its issues, though — such as finding a place for visitors to stay! This is especially true of his beloved 74-year-old mom, Maye Musk. In an interview with The Times over the weekend she revealed she doesn’t stay in conditions you’d expect for the parent of a man worth $200 billion — she actually slums it out in the garage!

“I have to sleep in the garage. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

Yep, Elon just shoves his mother in the garage! Ironically, he started his first ever business Zip2 in a garage — and now he’s put his Ma in there with the Tesla!

She continued to speak about her son’s unique living situation, citing he has no desire for physical possessions “at all”. If you remember, in May 2020 the Tesla founder tweeted he would sell “almost all” of his possessions:

“I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

You can see the tweets (below):

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Don’t need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

According to his mom, he really went through with it! Maye doesn’t seem to mind the cramped living, though. She says it’s a “small price to pay” to be able to see her son…

At least she seems to be comfortable in her own home, though. The dietician says she lives in a small apartment in New York with her dog and revealed to the outlet:

“My place is not big. I don’t need big. I don’t need wasted space because with it come responsibilities. I feel like I am settled in, and I said to my kids, ‘This is the nicest place I have ever lived.’”

Wow, such an interesting way of living for these billionaires…

